NESCO Drugs Party Crackdown: Kalyan-Based Builder Arrested After Hour-Long Police Standoff

Mumbai Police arrest alleged drug supplier in Kalyan after tense standoff during raid linked to NESCO party case | File Photo

Kalyan, April 14: In a major breakthrough in the high-profile NESCO Centre drugs party case, Mumbai Police have arrested alleged drug supplier Anand Patel, a Kalyan-based businessman, following a late-night raid that turned into a tense hour-long standoff.

Police act on specific intelligence

According to officials, the operation was carried out with the assistance of Khadakpada Police after Mumbai Police received specific intelligence that Patel was hiding at his residence in Kalyan West. A police team immediately rushed to the location and coordinated with local authorities to execute the arrest.

Senior officers oversee operation

Senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Zende, were informed about the operation. Subsequently, a joint team led by Senior Police Inspector Amarnath Waghmode, along with officers Bhushan Devre, Kiran Shirke, Sanjay Chavan, Kundan Bhamre, and Suraj Khandale, reached the upscale Mohan Heights residential complex where Patel resides.

Family attempts to mislead police

At the premises, police first encountered Patel’s father, Lakhan Patel, a businessman, who allegedly tried to mislead the officers by claiming that his son was not in Kalyan and had gone out of town. He also reportedly attempted to evade questioning, which further raised suspicion among the police team.

Hour-long standoff before arrest

Acting on strong intelligence inputs, police escorted Lakhan Patel to the eighth-floor apartment. However, despite repeated knocking and instructions, the occupants refused to open the door. The situation soon escalated into a tense standoff, with police waiting outside for nearly an hour.

Officials made it clear that they would not leave without taking Patel into custody. Eventually, after continuous persuasion and intervention by his father, Anand Patel opened the door and was immediately detained by the police. Sources revealed that Patel had celebrated his birthday just two days earlier, and several relatives were present inside the house during the raid.

Handed over for further investigation

Following his detention, Khadakpada Police formally handed him over to Mumbai Police for further investigation in the NESCO drugs party case.

Probe points to wider drug network

Preliminary investigation suggests that Patel, who claims to be a builder, played a key role in supplying drugs at the party. He is believed to have acted as a crucial link between the party organiser and drug suppliers. Police are now probing his wider network and suspect that he may have been involved in drug distribution activities in Kalyan and nearby areas as well.

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Father’s role also under scrutiny

Officials also stated that Patel’s father, Lakhan Patel, has multiple criminal cases registered against him, and his role, if any, will also be examined as part of the ongoing investigation. Further investigation is underway, and more arrests are likely as the probe deepens.

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