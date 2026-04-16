NESCO Concert Deaths Case: Company Writes To SEBI, Denies Negligence, Says Staff Followed All Safety Protocols

NESCO issues a formal response to SEBI denying lapses and highlighting adherence to safety protocols in the concert deaths case | File Photo

Mumbai, April 16: NESCO Limited has clarified that there were no lapses on the part of the company or its employees. The company, in a letter to SEBI, reiterated the same.

Company denies any wrongdoing

“We wish to state unequivocally that there has been no lapse or negligence on the part of NESCO or its employees. Our employees, Sunny Vinod Jain and Balakrishnan Balaram, have discharged their responsibilities in accordance with established procedures and without any wrongdoing. We have full confidence that the ongoing investigation will establish the same,” the company said.

Cooperation with authorities

“The safety and well-being of all visitors to our premises are of paramount importance to us. We are extending our full cooperation to the investigating authorities and are providing all necessary assistance to support a comprehensive and timely inquiry,” it added.

Compliance with regulations

The company further stated that it has, at all times, complied with applicable laws, regulatory requirements, and prescribed protocols governing events hosted at its venue. “Adequate arrangements, including necessary safety and security measures, were put in place for the event in line with such requirements,” it said.

Zero-tolerance policy

“NESCO maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy towards the possession, use, or distribution of illegal substances within its premises. All attendees are subject to clearly defined entry conditions, event terms, and on-ground protocols, which expressly prohibit such conduct and place responsibility for compliance on individuals,” the statement said.

Ongoing investigation

“As the matter is currently under investigation, we will refrain from further comments at this stage. We remain committed to cooperating with the authorities and to ensuring that all events hosted at our venue meet the highest standards of safety and compliance.”

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Condolences expressed

The company also expressed condolences, stating, “Our heartfelt condolences are with the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives, and we sincerely hope for the recovery of the individual currently undergoing treatment.”

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