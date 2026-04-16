NESCO Concert Deaths Case: 7th Accused Arrested By Mumbai Police; Courier-Based MDMA Supply & Global Links Under Probe |

Mumbai: In a major development in the Goregaon NESCO concert deaths case, police have arrested the seventh accused a day after detaining him, as the probe widens into a larger drug supply network behind the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mahesh Chimte confirmed that the accused, who was detained for questioning on Wednesday, was formally arrested on Thursday morning. “We are investigating further links related to him,” he said, adding that six other accused are already in custody and being interrogated.

The case relates to the alleged consumption of MDMA (ecstasy) at a music event held at the NESCO Exhibition Centre, which resulted in the deaths of two students and left another critically ill.

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Courier-Based Supply Chain Uncovered During Probe

Police have uncovered a courier-based supply mechanism used to transport narcotics. According to sources, one of the arrested accused, Anand Patel from Kalyan, allegedly procured MDMA from a supplier identified as Shete. The drugs were then reportedly sent via courier to students residing in the Charni Road area.

The MDMA pills, commonly referred to as “yellow pills,” were allegedly sold for Rs 1,650 to Rs 1,990 per tablet. Cops suspect that consumption of these drugs led to the deaths of a 28-year-old male MBA student and a 26-year-old female student. A 25-year-old woman continues to remain hospitalised.

Police are also probing a possible international drug syndicate angle. Interrogation of the newly arrested accused and others is expected to provide leads on the origin and wider network involved in the illegal trade.

Sena UBT Stages Protest, Demands Strict Action

Meanwhile, political reactions have intensified over the incident. Leaders and workers of Shiv Sena UBT staged a protest outside the Vanrai Police Station, demanding strict action. Senior leaders Kishori Pednekar and Sunil Prabhu participated in the demonstration and met DCP Chimte, urging a thorough probe and strict punishment for those responsible.

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