Nerul Residents Protest Against Wine Shop Opened Opposite School Bus Stop | Pixabay

Residents of Nerul Sector 4 staged a strong protest against the newly opened Wine Shop – The Liquor Store located in a residential locality.

The agitation was led by a group of Association, with locals demanding the immediate removal of the outlet.

The protesters warned that if the wine shop is not shifted from the area, they will launch a signature campaign and submit a memorandum along with the collected signatures to the State Excise Department.

The wine shop has reportedly been opened near a Medical tire , adjacent to the main entrance of a residential Society and directly opposite a school bus stop. Residents expressed concern over the shop’s location in a densely populated residential zone.

“Looking at the situation outside several wine shops in the city, we fear that drunken nuisance and anti-social activities may soon begin here as well. This will make it difficult for women and young girls to move around safely,” said a protesting resident.

Locals also alleged that the social atmosphere of the residential neighbourhood would be adversely affected if the liquor outlet continues to operate from the area.

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Supporting the residents’ stand, local corporator Abhijit Desai assured citizens that he would follow up with the administration for the immediate relocation of the shop.

“The local residents are strongly opposing this wine shop. The concerned housing society has not issued any No Objection Certificate (NOC) for starting the outlet. Despite this, the shop has been allowed to operate. It appears that permissions have been granted by bypassing rules,” alleged members of the residents’ association during the protest.

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