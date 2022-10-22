Nerul: 32 years old loses Rs 1.21 lakh in reward point redeem fraud

Representative Image | Getty Image

Nerul: A 32-year-old Nerul resident lost Rs 1.21 lakhs while redeeming reward points of a credit card into cash. The victim filed in details of his credit card to a link sent on his mobile number and also shared the OTP. Two transactions were made by the cyber fraudster and the victim lost Rs 1.21 lakhs.

The complainant received a message with a link regarding redeeming the credit card reward points into cash. The message also warned that if the reward points were not redeemed that day, it would be expired. Without thinking of fraud, the complainant visited the page through the link provided in the message.

Police said that the complainant filled in the details of his credit card into the form and clicked the submit button. Soon after he submitted it, he received an OTP that he also filed in the form.

However, soon after he submitted the OTP, two illegal transactions were made from his credit card of Rs 20,744 and Rs 1,00,287 and a total of Ra 121,031 was billed to his card. When he checked, he found that Rs 20,744 transaction was made at One Mobikwik Private Limited at Gurgaon and another Rs 121,031 was made towards Housing.com. He immediately called customer care of the bank and blocked the card. He also registered a complaint with the bank. However, he did not get back the money.

So finally, he approached the Nerul police and registered a case. The police registered a case of cheating under Section 420 and 66 D of the IT Act and started an investigation.