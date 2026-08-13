Neral To Host Midnight Flag-Hoisting To Mark 80th Independence Day | File image

Mumbai: The Neral-based Hutatma Smarak Samiti, along with members of the local community and social organisations, will organise a midnight flag-hoisting ceremony at Hutatma Chowk, Neral, on August 15 to mark India’s 80th Independence Day.

The tricolour will be hoisted at 12.01 am on August 15, following a torchlight procession that will begin from Hutatma Chowk at 11 pm on August 14.

According to the organisers, the event is aimed at commemorating the sacrifices of freedom fighters and keeping alive the memories associated with India’s Independence. The organisers have appealed to citizens, elected gram panchayat members and representatives from political and social organisations to participate in the programme.

As part of the ceremony, students who have secured first rank in Class 10 in the Neral area will be felicitated for their academic achievement.

The flag will be hoisted by Siddhvi Sadanand Kshirsagar, a young woman selected to serve in the Indian Armed Forces. The organisers said her selection would also be specially recognised during the programme.

The Hutatma Smarak Samiti has appealed to patriotic citizens to participate in the midnight ceremony and pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country's Independence.

The organisers noted that August 15, 2026, marks 79 years since India attained Independence in 1947, making it the country's 80th Independence Day

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