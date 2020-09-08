Nephew kills elderly aunt, flees with Rs 6 lakh worth jewellery, held

The Nehru Nagar police has arrested a 22-year-old man hours after he allegedly killed his aunt. According to the police, the accused Irfan Shaikh is a nephew of an elderly woman who was found dead at her flat in Kurla, late on Sunday night.

The incident came to light around 11.30 pm on Sunday when a daughter of Jareena Shaikh, 60, alerted the police after finding her body in a pool of blood at her flat in Jagruti Nagar in Kurla. According to police, Sheikh used to live alone and her daughter used to visit her regularly. On Sunday too her daughter came to visit her in the evening. She returned late night after her mother did not answer to her repeated calls. When she returned back at around 11.30 pm she found the door locked from outside and opened it using the duplicate keys.

During investigation it was revealed that 190 grams of gold jewellery worth around Rs 5.90 lakh was missing from her flat. The Nehru Nagar police then registered an offence under section 302 (murder), 394 (robbery) trespassing (457) of the IPC against an unknown accused and began their investigation.

While checking the CCTV footage of her building police found a youth hiding his face with a towel while entering the building premises and then leaving in hurry. "When we enquired with the family members it was revealed that the said person was the deceased's nephew. He was then taken into custody and during interrogation he confessed to killing the woman for money," said Vilash Shinde, senior inspector of Nehru Nagar police station.

According to the police, Shaikh who is jobless was well aware that his aunt stays alone and that she possesses gold jewellery worth some lakhs. He then decided to rob her and came well prepared with a knife, said police. The accused will be produced before the court on Tuesday.