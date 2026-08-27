Nepal Flood Crisis: Raigad Authorities Urge Stranded Tourists And Relatives To Contact Emergency Centre For Assistance |

Navi Mumbai: Raigad tourists stranded in Nepal amid floods in the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa district have been urged to contact the District Emergency Operations Centre in Raigad, the district administration said on Wednesday.

The flood situation in Nepal’s Rasuwa district has disrupted normal life, prompting authorities to collect information about tourists and citizens affected by the disaster. The administration has appealed to tourists from Raigad who are currently in Nepal and stranded due to the floods, as well as their relatives if they have lost contact with family members, to immediately contact the District Emergency Operations Centre at the Raigad Collectorate.

The administration has asked relatives to provide details including the stranded person’s name, mobile number, current location or hotel in Nepal, travel details and the family’s contact number, if available. The information will help authorities coordinate and assist affected tourists.

The District Emergency Operations Centre can be contacted on 8275152363 or 02141-222118 / 02141-222097.

The administration has appealed to residents not to panic and to rely on official information while efforts are underway to coordinate information and assistance for citizens and tourists affected by the flood situation.