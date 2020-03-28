NEET exam postponed to last week of May

Mumbai: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (Undergraduate-UG) May 2020 for admissions to MBBS or BDS courses and other undergraduate medical and dental courses in India has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) announced on Friday that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the examination in the last week of May 2020.

The entrance test was scheduled to be conducted on May 3, 2020. But due to nationwide lockdown on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the test has been postponed. The circular released by the NTA read, "As of now, the NEET (UG) May 2020 examination is proposed to be held in the last week of May 2020. The exact date of the exam will be announced later after assessing the situation."

Admit cards were supossed to be issued to students on March 27. But now, students will be issued admit cards post April 15 after assessing the situation.