Need additional time to conduct winter semester exams for first-year students, state degree colleges

With the schedule for winter semester examinations announced by the University of Mumbai (MU), degree colleges have requested for extension and sought clarity regarding schedule for winter semester exams of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes. Degree colleges state they can conduct semester exams online by December-end but, might need additional time till January to complete the syllabus of First Year (FY) students.

Degree colleges state it is the responsibility of colleges to conduct FY and SY semester exams. Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate, said, "We will discuss with teachers about when and how can we conduct exams. Most probably, we should be able to conduct FY and SY semester exams by December-end or the first week of January. We are also working on various ways to improve the quality of online examinations."

MU released a circular on November 18, 2020, stating affiliated degree colleges and universities should conduct the winter semester examinations of arts, commerce and science programmes by December 31, 2020, and complete the examinations of engineering, architecture, pharmacy and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) professional courses by January 15, 2021. The winter semester examinations will be conducted via online mode in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following these instructions, degree colleges have asked MU to provide additional time to complete syllabus of certain programmes. Marie Fernandes, principal of St Andrew's College, Bandra said, "The online teaching for second year (SY) and final year students of various UG programmes began early. But we might need additional time to complete the syllabus of First Year (FY) students of certain courses."

The start of the academic year was delayed for FY students as Class 12 results were delayed. Farhan Nasseir, a professor said, "We started conducting online lectures for first year students much later compared to second and third year students. The admissions for first year UG programmes were delayed as their Class 12 results were announced late. We have some pending syllabus which we need to complete before winter semester exams."