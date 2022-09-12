e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNCP’s time is up, Sharad Pawar didn't do any favour to Baramati: BJP

NCP’s time is up, Sharad Pawar didn't do any favour to Baramati: BJP

He also said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar has not done any favour by carrying out the development of Baramati, his hometown, as it was his "duty" to do so since he got elected from there for decades.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 08:44 AM IST
article-image
Don't upset Punjab farmers, country witnessed ramification of unstable border state in past: Sharad Pawar tells Centre | ANI Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday said that "clock", which is the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) poll symbol, will stop working in Baramati in the 2024 general elections as his party would wrest the seat.

He also said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar has not done any favour by carrying out the development of Baramati, his hometown, as it was his "duty" to do so since he got elected from there for decades.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai water woes: BMC to carry out survey in hilly areas to improve supply

Mumbai water woes: BMC to carry out survey in hilly areas to improve supply

Nashik: Abducted furniture factory owner found dead in canal

Nashik: Abducted furniture factory owner found dead in canal

Mumbai: Self-styled ‘Godman’ held for raping woman

Mumbai: Self-styled ‘Godman’ held for raping woman

Maharashtra: Poor parents lease out children as cheap labour

Maharashtra: Poor parents lease out children as cheap labour

Maharashtra: Rains wreak havoc in Latur; crops, vital bridges destroyed

Maharashtra: Rains wreak havoc in Latur; crops, vital bridges destroyed