NCP’s time is up, Sharad Pawar didn't do any favour to Baramati: BJP

Don't upset Punjab farmers, country witnessed ramification of unstable border state in past: Sharad Pawar tells Centre | ANI Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday said that "clock", which is the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) poll symbol, will stop working in Baramati in the 2024 general elections as his party would wrest the seat.

He also said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar has not done any favour by carrying out the development of Baramati, his hometown, as it was his "duty" to do so since he got elected from there for decades.