NCP writes to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for approval of govt medical college with 100 MBBS seats at Alibaug

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to give approval and instruct National Medical Commission (NMC) to grant permission for government medical college with 100 MBBS seats in Usar, Alibaug taluka in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The commission regulates medical education and medical professionals.

NCP MP Sunil Tatkare and MP Supriya Sule met Mandaviya and requested to issue an order granting permission for a 100 MBBS seat government medical college in Alibaug.

This is the first ever medical college to be set up in Maharashtra's Konkan region.

The college is expected to be launched with 100 seats by August-September in the academic year 2021-22 for first-year MBBS students and is slated to have a 500-bed hospital too. A 52-acre plot of land has been reserved for the college in Usar Village, Alibaug-Roha road. The project is expected to be completed in three years.

Maharashtra government has issued an administrative approval of Rs 406 crore 96 lakh and 68 thousand for the construction of government medical college and hospital building.