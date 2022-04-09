NCP leader Supriya Sule's security increased day after MSRTC workers staged fierce protests outside Sharad Pawar's residence

A day after a group of striking employees of the MSRTC staged a fierce protest outside NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence, state Home Department increases the security of NCP leader Supriya Sule.

Notably, Supriya Sule is the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Over 100 workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) had staged the protest outside 'Silver Oak', Pawar's bungalow on Pedder Road in south Mumbai on Friday afternoon, catching the police unawares.

Hours later, the police arrested 103 persons, including advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, who claims to represent the striking employees of the transport corporation.

Maharashtra Home Department increases the security of NCP leader Supriya Sule after workers of State Road Transport Corporation protested outside NCP leader Sharad Pawar's residence yesterday



(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/AUjyZX0iRj — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

Employees of the state transport body, which has over 90,000 persons on its payrolls, have been on strike since November 2021. The main demand of the striking workers is that the cash-strapped transport corporation be merged with the state government. The protest came a day after the Bombay High Court asked the workers to resume duty by April 22.

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old employee of the MSRTC from Kolhapur district was found dead near Parel bus depot early on Saturday.

Police did not suspect any foul play in his death, as they said that it appeared to be case of natural death.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 04:53 PM IST