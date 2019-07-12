NCP leader Parth Pawar’s driver alleges abduction

Mumbai: A driver of Parth Pawar, the NCP leader, has alleged that unidentified persons abducted him and assulted him last Friday on the pretext of asking the leader’s address. Manoj Satpute, 26, registered a case of abduction at the Shikrapur police station, which was transferred to Colaba police for further investigation.

According to the police, Satpute a resident of Shirur in Pune, works as a driver for Parth Pawar, the son of former Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Satpute had gone for some personal work on the evening of July 5. While returning, a red Maruti Omni stopped near him at Colaba bus depot.

The Omni driver asked him if he was Parth’s driver. When Satpute said yes, the driver said he wanted to send Parth a gift, and he was unable to find his house. He asked the victim to sit in the front seat and go along.

According to Satpute, there was another man sitting in the back seat. Satpute claimed he was “fine” till the time the car reached Colaba Circle, but what happened later, he didn’t know. Satpute woke up around 6am on Saturday and found himself lying along a road near Ghat, Supa, Parner in Ahmadnagar.

Satpute added, “I was badly injured and my clothes were torn. My hands were bleeding. My mobile phone was missing. I managed to catch an ST bus and got down at Kalyani Fata, where I went to the Bhakti hospital for treatment.”

After the treatment, he went to the Shikrapur police station that falls under the Pune rural police and registered a First Information Report under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections kidnapping (363) and voluntarily causing hurt (323) against unidentified persons.