NCP leader Ajit Pawar quashes rumours of meeting Amit Shah, joining BJP during Mumbai visit

Ajit Pawar | File Photo

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday quashed away the rumours of him joining the BJP amid talks of him meeting Amit Shah. It was alleged by some media reports earlier that Pawar met Amit Shah during his Mumbai visit in order to join BJP.

Ajit Pawar's response to allegations of secret meeting with Amit Shah

In recent days, there have been rumours of a secret meeting between NCP leader, state opposition leader Ajit Pawar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Ajit Pawar has now responded to these rumours, saying that they are false. He stated that Amit Shah's movements were closely followed by the media since he landed in Mumbai, and he did not have a secret meeting with him.

About the MVA meeting in Nagpur

The political atmosphere in Maharashtra has heated up with the upcoming Mahavikas Aghadi meeting in Nagpur today. The meeting, known as Vajramooth, is the second in a series of six to seven meetings to be held across the state.

Mahavikas Aghadi leaders and meeting structure

All the leaders of the Mahavikas Aghadi have decided that two dignitaries from each party will address the meeting. Anil Deshmukh and state president Jayant Patil will speak as local leaders in today's meeting in Nagpur, while Nana Patole and Sunil Kedar will speak for Congress. The speakers for Shiv Sena are yet to be decided. The purpose of this structure is to make the meeting more manageable and ensure that the workers' voices are heard properly.

Ajit Pawar's comments on Devendra Fadnavis

Ajit Pawar also took a jab at Devendra Fadnavis, saying that Anil Deshmukh and Sunil Kedar also have the same home pitch, just like Fadnavis. This comment suggests that even if Fadnavis may have an advantage in his home constituency, the Mahavikas Aghadi is attempting to level the playing field.

The Mahavikas Aghadi meeting in Nagpur is crucial for the political landscape in Maharashtra, with several leaders addressing the gathering. Ajit Pawar's response to the rumors of a secret meeting with Amit Shah has added to the political drama in the state. It remains to be seen how the meeting will impact the political fortunes of the various parties involved.