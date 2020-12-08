NCP gets ambitious as Pawar approaches his 80th birthday

The ruling Nationalist Congress Party on the 80th birthday of party Chief Sharad Pawar on December 12 has set an ambitious target of providing jobs to 80,000 youths through online Maharojgar Mela (mega recruitment drive).

NCP national spokesman and Minister of Minorities Affairs Nawab Malik on Monday said that online recruitment has been launched and on the first day today 214 companies have registered.

"There is an overwhelming response from the companies so the number may go up to 1 lakh,’’ he said.

Malik, who is also the minister of skill development, said during the present coronavirus pandemic crisis many people have lost their jobs. "Therefore, the mega recruitment drive aims to provide jobs in the present crisis. The drive has been organised in collaboration with the department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Malik said the party workers have started registration on the 'Mahaswayam' portal across the state. The registration will continue till December 12 and those who will register will get the jobs.

‘’Registration of the companies providing employment has started from today. So far 214 companies have registered and there are about 40,000 job opportunities now available on the portal. Of this, 23,000 jobs have been created in urban areas and about 92,000 companies have provided 17,000 jobs in rural areas. These include banking, finance, insurance, industry, security guard, sales marketing, electronics, textiles, automobiles,’’ said Malik.