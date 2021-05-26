NCP flays Centre's adamant stand on farmers’ stir

The Nationalist Congress Party on Wednesday targeted the BJP led government at the Centre on the indifferent attitude towards six-month long farmers agitation demanding the scrapping of three farm laws and also on the faulty supply of ventilators from PM CARES Fund to Maharashtra.

The NCP has demanded a probe after the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court pulled up the Centre on the supply of ventilators which could not function properly.

“The Centre is under the impression that the ongoing farmers' agitation will end if the issue is kept pending. But it is not true. It is now the sole responsibility of the Centre to take note of the agitation and withdraw three farm laws,” said Malik. He reminded that 14 parties have extended their support to the farmers' agitation.

State NCP chief and Maharashtra Minister of Water Resources Jayant Patil said as the Modi government has completed 7 years in power it should now seriously take note of the farmers' stir.

Further, Patil referred to the high court’s directive to the Central government lawyer about action to be taken against the supplier of 150 ventilators in Marathwada of which 113 are defective. The court also sought information on the remedial steps to be taken to address the issue.

“This issue needs to be investigated end to end. Questions have arisen about the process of procurement of these ventilators by the union health ministry. Why wasn't the proper mechanism followed? People with vested interests behind it should be immediately identified,” said Patil.