NCP Crisis: Ajit Pawar Reaches MET Bandra, To Address First Party Meet After Split |

Mumbai: Maharashtra's newly elected Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reached the MET Institute of Management in Bandra on Wednesday for the party meeting convened for the leaders of his faction. Pawar was welcomed by a huge number of supporters on his arrival.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Praful Patel Claims Full Support From Party Workers

Earlier, NCP leader (Ajit Pawar faction) Praful Patel reached MET Bandra to attend the party meeting called by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. On the number of MLAs joining Ajit Pawar, NCP leader Praful Patel, said "We have everyone with us. There is no need to worry"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ajit Pawar along with other party leaders unfurled the NCP flag at MET Bandra. The NCP leaders and workers were seen wearing caps and saluting the party flag showcasing their respect for the party. NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) was also seen taking affidavits from party workers to show their allegiance to Ajit Pawar's NCP, at MET Bandra.

Pawar left his residence in the morning for the meeting, with a lot of party workers raising slogans in his support. He was greeted by the party workers ahead of the big meet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Around 40 MLAs expected to support Ajit Pawar

According to reports, 35 to 43 MLAs are expected to reach MET Bandra to show their support to the Ajit Pawar faction. At least 20 MLAs have reportedly already reached the venue and will be expressing their support towards Pawar.

Ajit Pawar Moves EC

Ajit Pawar today moved Election Commission to stake claim on Nationalist Congress Party's name and symbol, stated reports. Speculations had been rife about his faction approaching the poll panel. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar and the group have filed a caveat saying that no decision should be taken in regards with the matter without consulting his faction.

Read Also Mumbai: Power Struggle Intensifies as Ajit and Sharad Pawar Call Meetings to Assert Control over NCP