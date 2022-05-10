NCP chief Sharad Pawar welcomes Centre’s move to re-examine & reconsider sedition law

Pawar welcomes Centre’s move to re-examine & reconsider sedition law

Centre "failed 100 per cent" in tackling the problems of inflation and unemployment

Issues like Ayodhya visit by some people and chanting prayers were taking precedence

Going to Ayodhya is not a national issue

Mumbai: A day after the Centre told the Supreme Court that it would re-examine and re-consider the sedition law by an "appropriate forum", NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday welcomed the Centre’s move. ‘’The section 124/A was introduced to prosecute anyone for treason by the British rulers in 1890. The sedition law is archaic. However, now we are citizens of an independent country. Therefore, the people have the right to raise their voice against the government in a democratic way,’’ said Pawar who during his appearance last week before the Judicial Commission probing the Koregaon Bhima violence had made a strong case for the repeal of the sedition law.

Further, Pawar targeted the BJP led government at the Centre saying that it has "failed 100 per cent" in tackling the problems of inflation and unemployment while issues like Ayodhya visit by some people and chanting prayers were taking precedence.

He claimed that in the wake of increasing inflation the common man has to bear the brunt of all this. However, he added that those in the power did not want to address these issues.

‘’The Narendra Modi government had given assurances to people over issues like inflation and unemployment when it came to power in 2014. But they have "failed 100 per cent" and people will recover the cost from them at the right time,’’ he claimed. He further noted that in order to divert the attention of the people from these core issues such things related to religion have been encouraged.

"Going to Ayodhya is not a national issue," Pawar said during his interaction with the media in Kolhapur. His statement came against the backdrop of MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit on June 5 and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray’s visit on June 10.

When asked whether Enforcement Directorate raids had come down in Maharashtra, Pawar said he does not know if the number of raids has decreased. "But, I have not read anywhere that the ED conducted raids on people who are part of the central government. On the contrary, action against the opposition is going on," he said.

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that the next census will be an 'e-census' (electronic census), Pawar said he has heard about it, but there is a need to ask what exactly is the 'e-census'.

On the formation of an alternative front against the BJP, Pawar said discussions on the issue are going on. "Every party should take the decision internally. For example, the Congress's 'Chintan' camp is going on and I think they will also come up with some conclusions. Other parties are also discussing it," he said.

Asked if there was an "opposition face" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pawar stated," It cannot be said now. In some places, there are differences amongst us (opposition parties). In the West Bengal elections, Mamata (Banerjee) and we were together, but the Congress and communists were on the other side. Had the Congress, communists, Mamata and we been together, we would have seen a more different picture," he said.

In Kerala, the Congress fights polls separately, but the communists and NCP are together. "We need to address this issue and the process is going on," he added.

On the possibility of an alliance among MVA parties ahead of local body elections in Maharashtra, Pawar said there are two opinions in his party on the issue. "Some (NCP members) think we should fight elections on our own symbol and after the election, we can sit together and decide (on alliance), but some people say since we are running the government together, we also should face the elections together. But no final decision has been made on this issue," said Pawar.

