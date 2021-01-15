NCP chief Sharad Pawar downplays Sena, Cong war of words over renaming 2 cities

Amid war of words between the ruling allies Shiv Sena and Congress on renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv, NCP chief Sharad Pawar broke his silence saying that he will not comment on this as for him it does not make any difference to him.

“There is no dispute among ruling partners. Say Sambhaji Nagar, say Dharashiv, otherwise say something else. I don't take this matter seriously. So, I never made a comment on this,’’ said Pawar. He has thereby hinted that the verbal duel between Shiv Sena and Congress will not have any impact on the survival of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government despite opposition BJP stepping up its attack.

Pawar’s statement comes days after Congress party reiterated its opposition to rename Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar citing that changing names of cities was not part of the MVA’s common minimum programme.

State Congress chief and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said that the party respects Chhatrapati Sambhaji but opposes renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar. He added the party will discuss the issue with Cm Uddhav Thackeray. “Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is also our deity and place of worship. But the question is, what is the politics of naming, it creates differences among people,” Thorat said.

However, Thackeray snubbed Congress saying “Aurangzeb was not secular. The coalition's agenda adheres to secularism, Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb “does not fit into it.”