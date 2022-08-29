e-Paper Get App

NCP chief Sharad Pawar criticises PM Modi-led central government, says 'no promises fulfilled'

The BJP's agenda is to keep smaller parties away from power, Pawar further claimed while talking to reporters in neighbouring Thane, the home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 05:03 PM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar | Photo: PTI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday criticised the Narendra Modi-led central government and claimed it did not fulfil any of the promises made by it.

"The Union government made several promises since the 2014 general elections, but it never fulfilled a single promise. The prime minister had promise house to every person in the country, but the government failed to fulfil it," Pawar said.

The NCP chief further criticised the BJP, claiming it uses probe agencies to come to power in states.

In June this year, Shinde and 39 other Shiv Sena legislators rebelled against the party leadership, leading to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, which comprised the Sena, NCP and Congress.

Shinde became the CM on June 30 with the BJP's support.

Two senior NCP leaders - Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik - are currently in jail after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in different money laundering cases.

