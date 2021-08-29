NCP benefited due to ED actions: Supriya Sule

A day after the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna claimed that the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have become branches of the BJP, and that the ED is more active in the states where the party is not in power, NCP MP Supriya Sule said ED actions have always benefited her party in the state.

On a two-day visit to Nagpur and Wardha as build-up to the local body elections, Sule said, “I wholeheartedly welcome ED’s action. The NCP has always benefited from the ED.” Her statement comes against the backdrop of ED’s actions against former ministers Eknath Khadse and Anil Deshmukh. She added that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government would not only complete its five-year term, but will remain in power for 25 years to serve the people.

She said, “I have never seen such use of power to exert pressure. The BJP has developed a new culture. If someone speaks against them, deploy central investigating agencies. This is really unfortunate.” Sule likened deployment of central probe agencies against opponents to distribution of bus tickets.

Supriya’s reference to the NCP benefitting from ED probes may have been an allusion to her father and party chief Sharad Pawar having dared the ED to take action in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam case, in the run-up to the state assembly elections in October 2019.

