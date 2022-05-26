NCP activists burn Chandrakant Patil effigies in Thane for his remark on Supriya Sule | FPJ

Thane: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Thane unit party workers on Thursday burned the effigies of Bhartiya Janata Party state president Chandrakant Patil for his controversial statement against NCP MP Supriya Sule in Thane.

Earlier on Wednesday, at the NCP's OBC conference Parliamentarian, Supriya Sule had stated that Maharashtra had been betrayed. Reacting to Supriya Sule's statement of Maharashtra has been betrayed, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil had remarked, "Are you an MP, if you don't understand politics, stay at home, cook, instead go to Delhi or go to the crematorium, but get us the OBC quota. Despite being a Lok Sabha member, how come you don't know how to get an appointment with Chief Minister."

Reacting against the BJP's Chandrakant Patil, the NCP unit of Thane under the guidance of Housing Minister Dr Jitendra Awhad and under the leadership of City President Anand Paranjape organised a protest in Thane where they burnt the effigies of Chandrakant Patil and they also raised slogans like 'Champakali Hi Hi, Chandrakant Patil Murdabad'.

Jitendra Ahwad, the state housing minister said, "Supriyatai has been honoured with the highest number of Parliamentary Ratna honours. However, those who could not save their candidature in their own village, who are still struggling to make ends meet by announcing their retirement, need to be taken to a psychiatrist."

Anand Paranjape, City President, NCP said, "Maharashtra belongs to Jijau, Ahilya Devi, Savitribai Phule etc. Supriya Sule is running this legacy. The whole of Maharashtra is aware of this fact. However, Chandrakant Patil has insulted all the women in the country by advising Supriya Sule to go home and cook if she doesn't know politics. In the 21st century, women in the country have broken the concept of just working at home and created their own existence along with men in all fields. Chandrakant Patil's ideology of trapping those women in the concept of just house-wife has once again become clear. The BJP has the mentality of "Shudra, Pashu and Nari; Sab Hai Tadan Ke Adhikari". With the same mentality, Chandrakant Patil has made this statement in the case of Supriya Sule. From this, it has become clear that Chandrakant Patil's mental balance is deteriorating. So send him to Thane Regional Psychiatric Hospital. We are reserving a bed for him.

Paranjape also remarked that when he comes to Thane, he will be given a sari.