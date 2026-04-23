NCB's Conviction Rate Rises To 68.6 Per Cent In 2026; 73 Drug Offenders Convicted, Harsh Sentences Imposed

NCB reports improved conviction rate with stricter action against drug offenders | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 23: Statistics provided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have revealed that 73 drug offenders were convicted in the first quarter of 2026, with harshest punishments in 35 cases across India.

Out of these, four were awarded the maximum sentence of 20 years, while 54 others were awarded sentences of 10 years or more. A total fine of Rs 1.22 crore was also imposed on the convicts, officials said.

Rising conviction rate

According to the agency officials, NCB’s focused approach to trial monitoring has led to a steady increase in the conviction rate from 60.5% in 2024 to 65.5% in 2025 and now to 68.6% in the first quarter of 2026.

"The important convictions include international heroin smuggling cases involving seizures of 2.757 kg of heroin at Ahmedabad Airport in 2021 and 4.235 kg of heroin at the Fazilka Indo-Pak border in 2022. In these cases, two foreign traffickers have been awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment," said an official.

Key convictions and penalties

Another significant conviction was secured in the 2023 pseudoephedrine diversion case (a controlled substance under the NDPS Act) involving a Sonipat, Haryana-based pharma company. In this case, three accused, including the director, had been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh each. The company has also been convicted and fined Rs 1.5 lakh. The permission granted to the company for manufacture of pseudoephedrine has also been withdrawn by NCB, officials said.

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Coordinated enforcement strategy

The NCB has also coordinated with other central and state enforcement agencies to identify key under-trial cases involving drug kingpins and ensure effective prosecution. This approach to dismantling drug cartels is a key element of the enforcement strategy to effectively address the challenge of drug trafficking in the country, officials said.

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