'NCB's conspiracy to defame Maharashtra govt and film industry': NCP leader Nawab Malik amid Mumbai cruise drugs bust

Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Thursday yet again targeted the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for defaming the Maharashtra government and Bollywood film industry. His comments come a day after he slammed the Central agency for its conduct in Mumbai cruise drug party and called Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest a 'forgery'.

The Nationalist Congress Party said, "whether it was Rhea Chakraborty, Arjun Rampal, Deepika Padukone or Aryan Khan, they were arrested for publicity and it was forgery. We'll be exposing extortion nexus run by NCB."

Yesterday, the NCP leader alleged that "not even a single gram of drug was seized on the cruise or at the terminal." "Aryan Khan's arrest is a forgery. For the last one month, information was being circulated to crime reporters that the next target is actor Shah Rukh Khan," said Malik "Not even one gram of drug was seized on the cruise, not even on the terminal. The drug was not even found with any one of the accused. Whatever the video of the sample has been shared by the NCB, it has been made in the Zonal Director's office which is against the procedure of seizure," he added.

Citing a video in which those detained from the Mumbai cruise were seen being taken to the NCB office, Mallik also alleged that "the person taking him (Aryan Khan) to the office is a BJP leader Manish Bhanushali."

However, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis hit at Malik and said he is trying to change the narrative at someone's behest by bringing in the party's name.

"The primary question is not as to who was there; if they were affiliated with BJP or not...(Maharashtra Minister) Nawab Malik is trying to change the narrative at someone's behest by bringing in BJP's name," Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis told ANI.

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Janta Party worker Manish Bhanushali accepted that he was the one who was seen escorting Arbaz Merchant, out of the International Cruise Terminal, as claimed by Nawab Malik, but clarified that he holds no official position in the party.

In a statement, Bhanushali claimed that Nawab Malik's son-in-law was arrested by NCB in a drug case recently, and hence, he is trying to do politics over it.

Meanwhile, A Mumbai court today remanded Aryan Khan and 7 other accused to judicial custody till October 11 in in Mumbai cruise drugs bust.

Aryan Khan and 7 others were produced in Mumbai court as the NCB custody ended today.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 07:14 PM IST