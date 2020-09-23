NCB step short of quizzing Deepika Padukone

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday questioned the Mumbai-based KWAN Talent Management Agency’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dhruv Chitgopekar and talent manager Jaya Saha, in its ongoing probe related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.The agency had summoned Chitgopekar and Karishma Prakash, also employed with KWAN, who was handling actor Deepika Padukone’s account.Under the scanner are some incriminating chats, in which drugs were allegedly discussed. The chats naming Deepika are from October 2017, in which the sender, believed to be ‘Deepika Padukone’ is asking for 'maal' from 'K', who replies that she has it, but at home. The agency believes ‘K’ to be Karishma Prakash.

The chats further discuss how the contraband could be delivered and Deepika is asking for 'hash' and 'not weed'. The authenticity of the chats is being investigated by the agency. The agency might summon Padukone if needed. The actor has not reacted to the media reports yet.Chitgopekar was questioned on Tuesday and is likely to be questioned again while Saha, who is also associated with KWAN, was questioned at the NCB office for the second day in a row.

Saha is under the scanner over alleged chats recovered between her and actor Rhea Chakraborty about CBD (cannabidiol) oil, among other allegations.The agency is investigating the operations of the management agency which is associated with many celebrities. Saha has worked with Rajput since 2016, on film and endorsement deals. The NCB's mandate is to probe the alleged drug chats and investigate if there was any possession, consumption and selling of banned substances. The purported chats are being used as evidence to confront those involved in the conversations.