NCB seizes drugs concealed in ashtrays, silver foil packets

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 08:41 AM IST
article-image
Representative image |

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in two different operations in the city, arrested one person and seized 970 grams of amphetamine, 104 grams of ecstasy tablets, 100 paper blots of LSD weighing two grams (all commercial quantity), and 25 grams of cocaine.

On the basis of a tipoff, the NCB seized the amphetamine concealed in four different dark brown coloured wooden ashtrays from Andheri (East) on Monday. The parcel was destined for New Zealand, said NCB officials.

In yet another operation, the agency seized ecstasy, paper blots of LSD and cocaine at the Foreign Post Office in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“The seized drugs were in two silver foil packets, further concealed inside the cardboard. The parcel was sourced from France and was destined for Goa. A team of Goa NCB swung into action to apprehend the receiver. After working for the entire night, the person was arrested. He is being quizzed,” the official stated.

Mumbai: 20-year-old mobile thief gets caught after he replaces SIM card in stolen handset to chat...
