NCB Secures Conviction Of 2 Drug Traffickers In 1,127-Kg Ganja Seizure Case; Special NDPS Court Awards 10-Year Jail Term

Accused in yellow t shirt Sunil Mahajan (L) and Accused in blue check shirt Gokul Rajput (R) | File Photo

Mumbai, September 8, 2026: In a major conviction in a commercial quantity Ganja trafficking case, the Additional Sessions Judge, Special NDPS Court, Biloli, Nanded, Maharashtra, on Tuesday, convicted two accused persons, Gokul Narayan Rajput and Sunil Yadav Mahajan, in connection with the seizure of 1,127 kg of Ganja by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai Zonal Unit.

Truck Intercepted In Nanded

The case pertains to the interception of a truck on November 15, 2021, near village Manjram, Taluka Naigaon, District Nanded, Maharashtra. During the search of the vehicle, NCB officers recovered 49 bags containing 1,127 kg of Ganja. The contraband, along with the truck and other articles, was seized in accordance with law.

The accused persons, Gokul Narayan Rajput, the driver of the truck, and Sunil Yadav Mahajan, the co-driver, were arrested in the case. The prosecution established before the Court that both accused were in conscious possession of the commercial quantity of Ganja and failed to satisfactorily explain their possession.

Ten-Year Rigorous Imprisonment

After examining the evidence and material on record, the Court held that the prosecution had proved the offence beyond reasonable doubt under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

The Court accordingly convicted both accused and sentenced each of them to 10 years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs 1 lakh each, with an additional six months’ Rigorous Imprisonment in default of payment of fine.

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The Court has also ordered confiscation of the truck and other relevant seized articles in accordance with the provisions of the NDPS Act, subject to the statutory process.

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