NCB questions Showik's school friend as it tries to join dots

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned a school friend of Showik Chakraborty, Suryadeep Malhotra, on Monday, following raids pertaining to the drug probe in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Malhotra was questioned well into Monday night, to ascertain his involvement in the procurement of drugs in the case. The NCB is piecing together the chain of people involved in the alleged drug trafficking related to the case. The agency is questioning people over alleged drug procurement and selling.

While the agency has admitted that the names of Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Khambatta have cropped up during investigations, it has not clarified the context in which these names have emerged. Initially, it had denied reports appearing in certain sections of the media but NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra has now admitted that the aforementioned names did surface during the investigation. Malhotra said, "There has been an issue over whether the names of Sara, Simone and Rakul surfaced during investigation. The answer is: Yes. The media has been asking whether NCB has prepared a list of 25 Bollywood personalities. The answer is: No."

The agency also denied having issued any summons to these celebrities so far. The investigation of six persons arrested on Saturday has revealed that peddlers who supplied drugs meant for Rajput were also involved in providing contraband to other celebrities.

In the most significant development in connection with the case so far, the agency had, on Saturday, arrested Karamjeet Singh, Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Anreja, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari. As many as 16 persons have been arrested in the case till now, with investigations to ascertain the source of drugs and the purchasers underway.