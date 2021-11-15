'Udta Gujarat,' tweets Nawab Malik after ATS seizes 120 kg heroin in Morbi district

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has seized 120 kg of drugs from three persons in the state's Morbi district, officials said on Monday.

"ATS apprehended three persons with 120 kg heroin worth Rs 600 crores. Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment of heroin was brought by the accused via sea route where they had received a delivery from a Pakistani boat," DGP Ashish Bhatia said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Sawant said that constant seizures drugs in Gujarat points to a 'national conspiracy'.

"Consistent capture of drugs in Gujarat worth hundreds and thousands of crores indicates that there is a national conspiracy! Nabbing of only small time ppl like vegetable vendor is inexplicable and laughable. R (sic) the big players just like Mudra sieze provided with safe heavens?"

According to officials, three persons were arrested after 120 kg of drugs were seized from them in Zinzuda village, located near the Navlakhi port which is in the Gulf of Kutch, in an operation carried out by the ATS along with local police. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi lauded the Gujarat Police for its efforts to tackle the drug menace.

"Another achievement of Gujarat Police. Gujarat Police is leading from the front to eliminate the drugs. Gujarat ATS has nabbed around 120 kilo drugs," he tweeted. The minister said more details on the matter will be shared by the state Director General of Police later in the day.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 12:32 PM IST