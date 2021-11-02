Nawab Malik questions NCSC deputy chairman's 'clean chit' to Sameer Wankhede

The NCP Chief spokesperson and minority affair minister Nawab Malik took strong objection against the National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) deputy chairman Arun Haldar’s move to give clean chit to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede on the ongoing controversy over the forged caste certificate that he acquired to pass IRS exam and get the job. He also objected to the union minister of social justice Ramdas Athawale giving clean chit to Wankhede.

Malik said, "Haldar is having a statutory position and NCSC is a quasi-judicial body. He should have avoided visiting Wankhede’s home and addressing the press conference based on the documents shown by the NCB officer and his father Dyandev Wankhede."

He added he will also send a complaint against Haldar to Athawale after he sends complaint to the President. "I will soon lodge the complaint with the President of India against Haldar who does not have a mandate to give clean chit bypassing the stipulated procedure."

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 09:27 AM IST