Nawab Malik is paying the price for speaking the truth: NCP's Mahesh Tapase as Aryan Khan gets clean chit

Tapase said that Malik had raised serious questions on the functioning and character of Sameer Wankhede.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 03:03 PM IST
Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase | ANI

Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson today said that NCP leader Nawab Malik was right about former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in the drugs-on-cruise case, in which he was arrested last year.

"The writing is very clear on the wall that the objections raised by NCP minister Nawab Malik regarding the way the entire raid was conducted and selection of witnesses having close affinity with BJP was valid," said Mahesh Tapase, Chief Spokesman of the NCP.

Tapase said that Malik had raised serious questions on the functioning and character of Sameer Wankhede.

"We have always maintained that the NCB is a very credible organisation having impeccable track record but the way thing were happening in the recent times put question marks on the conduct of the organisation," said Tapase.

Nawab Malik made serious allegations on the style of working of Sameer Wankhede thereby drawing the ire of some powerful people in Delhi, he said.

Today, Nawab Malik is paying the price for speaking the truth said Tapase.

