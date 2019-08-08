Navshakti to celebrate its 85th anniversary tomorrow

Navshakti will celebrate its 85th anniversary tomorrow August 9th. To mark its 85th year of establishment the leading Marathi daily, Navshakti, will organise an event at Garware Club House, Churchgate on August 9th at 12 noon.

Chief Guests:

Arvind Sawant, Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

Raosaheb Danve, Minister of State, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra Revenue, Public Works Minister

Subash Desai, Maharashtra Minister for Industries and Mining

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister - PWD (MSRDC, Public Undertaking), Public Health and Family Welfare

Diwakar Raote, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister of Transport

Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister of School Education, Sports and Youth Welfare

Avinash Mahatekar, Maharashtra Minister of State for Social Justice and Special Assistance

Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, Mayor of Mumbai

Balasaheb Thorat, Maharashtra Congress President

Nawab Malik, Spokesperson

Invitees:

Abhishek Karnani, Director, The Free Press Journal

Sukrut Khandekar, Editor, Navshakti

Where: Garware Club House, Wankhede Stadium, Vinoo Mankad Rd, Churchgate, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400020.

When: August 9, 2019; 12 noon

About Navshakti:

Navshakti is an institution based in Mumbai for more than 8 decades. It was established in 1943 by S. Sadanand. Navshakti is not aligned to any political group and speaks for the people of Maharashtra.