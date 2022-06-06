Navi Mumbai: Youth drowns in Digha lake, friend booked

Representative Image | NMMC

Navi Mumbai: A 20-year-old youth from Thane drowned in a lake in Ilthanpada- Digha in Navi Mumbai last week. The youth had come to swimming along with his friends.

The deceased was swimming with the help of a thermocol and meanwhile, one of his friends jumped at him. The youth lost balance and slipped the thermocol and drowned.

The deceased has been identified as Mangesh Ramu Prajapati, 20, a resident of Thane. The Rabale MIDC police have registered a case against Manoj Benwal, a friend of the deceased.

According to police, the deceased and the accused Manoj were sitting while their friends were swimming. They had consumed alcohol before venturing into the lake.

Later they also went into the lake for swimming. Police said that Manoj jumped over deceased Mangesh and due to this, Mangesh who was swimming with the help of a thermocol lost balance and drowned. After the incident, Benwal fled the place.

Upon learning of the incident, Mangesh's family and Rabale MIDC police rushed to the spot with the help of the fire brigade and took out Mangesh's body.

After the incident, Rabale MIDC police registered the accidental death and informed the friends who had come to swim in the lake with the deceased Mangesh. Upon learning about the incident, the police registered a case against Manoj Benwal.

