Navi Mumbai: Wife ends 67-year-old husband's suffering from End-Stage Renal Disease, donates her kidney to him

Doctors at Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, performed a lifesaving kidney transplant on a 67-year-old man who was suffering from End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), in which survival is only possible through dialysis or transplant. His 62-year-old wife emerged as saviour who donated her kidney to save his life.

Dr Atul Ingale who performed the transplant alongside his team says that this transplant was a unique feat as the age of both donor and receiver was above 60 years and they have suffered from a series of co-morbidities. Dr Ingle is a Consultant-Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, Director of Department of Nephrology, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.

“Apart from complexities of age, the couple also suffered from a series of co-morbidities. The recipient had undergone Angioplasty a year back during the COVID19 pandemic and had also contracted the COVID19 infection in January this year. His wife, the donor, had also undergone Angioplasty almost nine months back. Plus, they had an added responsibility of taking care of the recipient’s 90-year-old mother at home, which increased their emotional and mental turmoil,” said Dr Ingale.

The couple was in dual mind about the transplant surgery because of the immense physical and emotional complications at hand. However, after a consultation with Dr Ingale, they understood the procedure, its outcomes, and they decided to go ahead with it.

According to doctors at Fortis Hospital in Vashi, as per Kidney Transplant protocols, if a donor-recipient match is found within the family, it is best to encourage this donation to save the life of the patient. “This transplant would not have been possible without the support of the wife (donor) who did not hesitate and was able to understand the complexities and requirements of the surgery,” said Dr Ingale.

Sudhir Kulkarni, the patient was emotional while sharing his story with a big smile, said "I was very apprehensive about my wife giving one of her Kidneys to me.” He added that the transplant was a success, and I will be able to lead a normal life, all thanks to my life partner.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 08:22 PM IST