Navi Mumbai: Water supply to improve in CIDCO nodes with 30 MLD additional water from Hetawane dam

CIDCO | Photo: Representative Image

Water supply in Taloja, Kharghar, Ulwe, and Dronagiri node of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will improve as the work on the pressure conduit of Hetawane Water Supply Scheme has been completed. These nodes were facing an acute water shortage for the last few months. CIDCO claimed that this has helped in streamlining the water supply to the nodes under its jurisdiction.

According to CIDCO, water from the Hetawane dam is supplied to Kharghar, Ulwe, Taloja, Dronagiri, JNPT Port, Dighode MIDC area. However, over the period, with a number of projects including mega housing schemes being undertaken by CIDCO in South Navi Mumbai, demand for water is growing.

“Various measures are being taken by CIDCO to ensure smooth water supply in its jurisdiction. An additional 30 MLD water has been immediately made available from the Hatavane Dam, as the work on the pressure conduit has been completed in the record time of 15 days. This has definitely brought relief to the citizens as the water supply in the nodes under CIDCO's jurisdiction has been improved. Apart from this, discussions are going on with Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, MIDC and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran to resolve the water issue,” said Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO

At present, water is being supplied in these nodes through Hetawane Dam, NMMC’s Morbe Dam, MJP’s Palatganga source, Nhava- Sheva Scheme, and MIDC’s Barvi dam. “The water demand in CIDCO jurisdiction is 289 MLD. However, CIDCO was getting only 259 MLD at the supply point with a shortfall of 30 MLD. Various short and long-term plans are being implemented by CIDCO to meet the growing water demand,” said another CIDCO official.

“The additional 30 MLD water reserves will help in streamlining the water supply in Kharghar, Taloja, Dronagiri, JNPT Port, and Dighode MIDC,” added the official.