 Navi Mumbai: Water Supply In Parts Of City To Be Disrupted On June 7; Check Details Here
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Water Supply In Parts Of City To Be Disrupted On June 7; Check Details Here | Representative Image

Residents living under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) jurisdiction and a couple of CIDCO-administered nodes will face water cuts on June 7 as the civic body will carry out repair and maintenance of the Bhokarpada Water purification plant.

The civic body took a 12 hours shutdown from 10 am to 10 pm on June 7 Wednesday. Due to maintenance work, there will be no water on the evening of June 7. The water supply will be resumed on June 8 morning with low pressure.

During the shutdown period, the supply will be impacted in Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli wards. In addition, CIDCO-administered nodes like Kamothe and Kharghar, there will be no water supply. The civic body has appealed to residents to store water and use judiciously. The water shutdown taken on May 30 was cancelled by NMMC.  

NMMC has appealed to residents to store water and use judiciously. 

