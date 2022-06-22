Navi Mumbai: Ward-wise voter lists for NMMC general election 2022 to be published on June 23

Photo: Representative Image

The ward-wise draft voter lists for the general election of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have been prepared and will be published on June 23.

The list will be available on the notice board at civic headquarters in Belapur.

The draft voter list has been prepared as per the schedule fixed by the state election commission.

Citizens can submit their objections and suggestions on ward-wise draft voter lists between June 23 and July 1 at the Election Department of NMMC and concerned ward offices.

Notably, the term of the corporation ended in June 2020, and the election was put on hold twice following the outbreak of Covid.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 271 new cases of Covid on June 21