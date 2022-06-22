e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Ward-wise voter lists for NMMC general election 2022 to be published on June 23

The draft voter list has been prepared as per the schedule fixed by the state election commission.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

The ward-wise draft voter lists for the general election of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have been prepared and will be published on June 23.

The list will be available on the notice board at civic headquarters in Belapur.

The draft voter list has been prepared as per the schedule fixed by the state election commission.

Citizens can submit their objections and suggestions on ward-wise draft voter lists between June 23 and July 1 at the Election Department of NMMC and concerned ward offices.

Notably, the term of the corporation ended in June 2020, and the election was put on hold twice following the outbreak of Covid.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 271 new cases of Covid on June 21
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Ward-wise voter lists for NMMC general election 2022 to be published on June 23

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Sanjay Raut says Uddhav Thackeray not resigning, 4 more...

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Sanjay Raut says Uddhav Thackeray not resigning, 4 more...

Those who want to go can go to Guwahati: Emotional Uddhav Thackeray as he leaves Varsha

Those who want to go can go to Guwahati: Emotional Uddhav Thackeray as he leaves Varsha

Maharashtra: Amid evolving political developments, Governor BS Koshyari and CM Uddhav Thackeray test...

Maharashtra: Amid evolving political developments, Governor BS Koshyari and CM Uddhav Thackeray test...

PM Modi's masterstroke with tribal woman Presidential candidate, here's how it will help BJP in...

PM Modi's masterstroke with tribal woman Presidential candidate, here's how it will help BJP in...

Mumbai: NCB proposes charges against Rhea Chakraborty, 34 others in drugs case

Mumbai: NCB proposes charges against Rhea Chakraborty, 34 others in drugs case