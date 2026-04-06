Navi Mumbai Viral Video: Shinde Sena Corporator Ram Ashish Yadav Allegedly Thrashed By Woman With 'Chappal' In Airoli

Navi Mumbai Viral Video: Shinde Sena Corporator Ram Ashish Yadav Allegedly Thrashed Using 'Chappal' In Airoli By Woman; Questions Raised On Controversial Past |

Navi Mumbai: A shocking video from Navi Mumbai has triggered a political storm after a woman was seen publicly assaulting Shiv Sena corporator Ram Ashish Yadav with slippers (chappals) on a busy road reportedly in Airoli. The incident, caught on camera, has gone viral, drawing sharp reactions from opposition parties.

Yadav is associated with the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. While the exact reason behind the woman’s attack remains unclear, the episode has reignited scrutiny over Yadav’s controversial past.

The viral video shows the woman repeatedly hitting Yadav with a footwear as he appears to defend himself, with bystanders watching the incident unfold. The incident has sparked widespread debate, especially given the corporator’s history of legal troubles.

Rape Case, Rioting: Yadav's Tainted Past Life

Yadav has previously faced serious allegations, including a 2019 rape case in which he was accused of blackmailing a woman using obscene videos and subjecting her to prolonged exploitation. He was arrested in connection with the case at the time.

Additionally, multiple cases, including assault, rioting, trespassing and even serious criminal charges, have reportedly been registered against him at the Rabale MIDC Police Station. He had also been externed from Navi Mumbai in the past.

Politically, Yadav began his career with the Nationalist Congress Party before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party and is currently part of the Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde. He is considered to hold influence in the Yadav Nagar area.

Police have reportedly taken cognisance of the viral video and initiated a probe to verify its authenticity and determine the circumstances leading to the assault. Authorities are also examining whether the attack incident took place from personal enmity or has political links. A detailed statement from the Navi Mumbai Police on the alleged viral video is awaited.

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