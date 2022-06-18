Navi Mumbai: Villagers to hold CIDCO Gherao agitation on June 24

Photo: File Image

Project Affected People (PAP) of 95 villages of Navi Mumbai will hold a “CIDCO Gherao” protest on June 24 to demand the name of the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) after late socialist D B Patil or Dinkar Balu Patil. Last year, more than 20,000 villagers protested in Belapur.

The villagers will stage the protest under the banner All-Party Action Committee (APAC), formed to put their demand. APAC claims that thousands of villagers from Raigad, Thane, Palghar and Mumbai will join the protest.

“We have decided to restart the agitation on June 24, the memorial day of late D B Patil. Last time, we were stopped by the police near the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation office and were prevented from going to CIDCO Bhawan. However, this time, we are going to march from Belapur village, ahead of the civic headquarter,” said Prashant Thakur, Working Chairman, All Party Action Committee.

He added that preparations are underway and we are holding meetings in many villages. “This time too, thousands of people will be participating in the agitation,” said MLA Thakur.

Villages had observed a black day on March 17, which was also the establishment day of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

PAPs alleged that their demand of naming the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) after late socialist D B Patil had not been accepted and they had also blocked the road in Dastan Fata in Jasai the same day.

On June 24, 2021, around 20,000 villagers staged protests in Belapur. The police had even registered FIR against the organizer, including MLA Prashant Thakur.

Even in January 2022, more than 10,000 villagers from 27 villages assembled at the airport site near Dapoli village in Panvel amidst tight police security for a symbolic work-stopping agitation. The APAC representatives had given a month ultimatum to address their demand else they would launch the agitation once again wherein more than one lakh villagers will hit the road.