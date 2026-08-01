Navi Mumbai: Vashi Police Conduct Two-Day Cyber Awareness Programme For Students At ICLES Motilal Jhunjhunwala College

Vashi Police educated students on cyber security, online fraud prevention and cybercrime reporting during a two-day awareness programme | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, August 1, 2026: In an effort to equip students against the growing threat of cybercrime, the Vashi Police organised a two-day cyber awareness programme at ICLES Motilal Jhunjhunwala College, educating students on safe digital practices, online fraud prevention and cybercrime reporting mechanisms.

Students Sensitised To Cyber Threats

The awareness campaign, organised by the college's National Service Scheme (NSS) unit, covered topics including online financial fraud, phishing attacks, fake websites, OTP scams, protection of banking credentials and responsible use of social media. Students were also informed about the immediate steps to be taken if they become victims of cybercrime.

Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar of Vashi Police Station addressed the first session on July 28 for junior college students. He emphasised the importance of cyber security and cautioned students against sharing confidential banking information or falling prey to suspicious messages, fraudulent links and attractive online offers.

The second session, held on July 29, was conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Tejal Bhosale and officer Jamkar, who explained various cybercrime trends and guided students on reporting cyber offences without delay.

Reporting Mechanisms Explained

Students were urged to contact the National Cyber Crime Helpline by dialling 1930 immediately in case of cyber fraud and to register complaints through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

The programme was attended by Principal Dr Anita Goswami Giri, Vice-Principal Dr Jyoti Bharambe, NSS Programme Officer Anita Rege, faculty members, non-teaching staff and a large number of students. An interactive question-and-answer session was also held to address students' queries.

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"Cyber awareness is the strongest defence against digital fraud. Students should never share OTPs, banking credentials or personal information with anyone and must report any suspicious activity immediately. Staying alert online is the key to staying safe," Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar said.

The students were further urged to pass on the awareness to their family members as well.

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