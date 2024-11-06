Navi Mumbai: Unidentified Woman's Body Found In Turbhe Drain, Murder Case Registered

Authorities investigate the discovery of an unidentified woman's body in a Turbhe drain, prompting a murder inquiry | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A woman's body was found in a drain near Everest Company at Turbhe MIDC, along the road from Turbhe to Mahape, on Sunday evening. Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had been strangled to death. As a result, Turbhe MIDC police have registered a murder case against an unknown assailant and have begun efforts to identify the deceased woman.

On Sunday evening, some passerby reported a foul smell coming from a drain near Everest Company, located along the road from Turbhe to Mahape. Upon receiving this information, the police rushed to the scene and found a decomposed body of a woman, estimated to be in the age group of 30 to 35, in the drain along the road. After recovering the body and conducting a post-mortem, it was found that the woman had been strangled to death.

“It is suspected that the accused strangled the woman somewhere else and then disposed of her body in the drain. We are trying to identify the victim which will help us to trace the accused as well,” a police officer from Turbhe MIDC police station said.

Accordingly, Turbhe MIDC police have registered a case under charges of murder and destruction of evidence and are working to identify the deceased woman. The police have also urged anyone with information about the incident to contact them at Turbhe MIDC police station.