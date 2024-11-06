 Navi Mumbai: Unidentified Woman's Body Found In Turbhe Drain, Murder Case Registered
Navi Mumbai: Unidentified Woman's Body Found In Turbhe Drain, Murder Case Registered

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 02:05 AM IST
article-image
Authorities investigate the discovery of an unidentified woman's body in a Turbhe drain, prompting a murder inquiry | Representational Image

On Sunday evening, some passerby reported a foul smell coming from a drain near Everest Company, located along the road from Turbhe to Mahape. Upon receiving this information, the police rushed to the scene and found a decomposed body of a woman, estimated to be in the age group of 30 to 35, in the drain along the road. After recovering the body and conducting a post-mortem, it was found that the woman had been strangled to death.

“It is suspected that the accused strangled the woman somewhere else and then disposed of her body in the drain. We are trying to identify the victim which will help us to trace the accused as well,” a police officer from Turbhe MIDC police station said.

