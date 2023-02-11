Navi Mumbai: Ulwe resident, seeking loan for son’s education, loses ₹7.8 lakh to cyber fraudster

Pixabay

A 50-year-old Ulwe resident lost Rs 7.88 lakh to a cyber fraudster in order to get a personal loan for his son’s education. The cyber fraudster took money in the name of process charging and different heads and later stopped responding.

The complainant, who works for a mutual fund firm, searched for a personal loan on Google last year in April. He was looking for a ₹ 15 lakh personal loan for his son’s education.

Later he received a phone call from two different numbers and the caller assured upto ₹ 40 lakhs loan. The caller, who identified himself as Ravi Kumar Nadar, asked him to send salary slips, six months' bank statements, Aadhar, PAN and other documents to process the loan.

In order to win the confidence of the complainant, the caller informed him that he worked in a placement company but he also handled loans from a private finance company.

After taking all the documents in an email id, the caller asked him to pay the processing charge in advance.

According to police, the cyber fraudster took ₹ 7,57,060 saying different charges from November 2021 to April 2022.

Later from October 2022 to December 2022, he took ₹ 19,500. Even after paying a total of ₹ 7,88,860, the complainant did not get the loan. The cyber fraudster used to give vague reasons for the delay in loan sanction and later stopped responding. After reaslising that he was cheated, he approached the NRI Coastal police and lodged a complaint. The police registered a case against Nadar under section 420 of IPC for cheating and sections 66 C and 66 D of the IT Act and started an investigation.