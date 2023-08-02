Navi Mumbai: Ugandan Woman Booked For Impersonation & Cheating | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Taloja police have registered a case of impersonation and cheating against a Ugandan woman who allegedly used fabricated documents while filling a form for foreign nationals on a government portal. The woman has been living in the country since August 2022.

The woman was identified as Bira Rose and was staying in Sector 17 of Taloja Phase Two. According to the police, Rose used her own photo in the name of another woman in Form-C and submitted it through the online portal.

Intelligence inputs

The Navi Mumbai police received input from the Intelligence Unit Mumbai that a woman identified as Ms. Juliet Kirabo Nakyeyune had been living in the country illegally. They also provided the address and other details of the woman. When police officials from the Special Branch visited the place, they found that Ms. Nakyeyune was not living there. In fact, a Ugandan woman, Ms. Rose, was living there.

Read Also Visa of stranded foreigners extended till Aug 31

Expired Visa

When the police checked the travel documents of Rose, they found that her visa had already expired, and she was living in the country illegally. Later, the Form-C was checked, and it was found that Rose used her photo in place of Ms. Nakyeyune and submitted it online. An official from the Special Branch said, "Rose managed to get details of the Visa and Passport of Ms. Nakyeyune and filled all these details in Form-C along with her pic and submitted."

A case was registered against Rose at Taloja police station under sections 419 and 471 of the IPC and sections 14A and 14B of the Foreign National Act, including sections 12(1)(C) and 6 of the Passport Act. She has not been arrested.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)