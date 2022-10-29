Navi Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena demands to declare slums as residential zones

e-Paper Get App
Kotiwale asked Indiranagar, Ganpati Pada, Chunabhatti Quarry, Bonsari village, Ganesh Nagar, Hanuman Nagar be declared as residential zones.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena deputy city chief Mahesh Kotiwale submits letter to NMMC chief | FPJ
Mahesh Kotiwale, deputy city chief Thackeray camp of Shiv Sena met the municipal commissioner and submitted a letter demanding slums in the city be named as residential zone in the development plan.

“We have been living in Indiranagar, for the last 30 to 35 years. We have been given survey receipt, land plot, and water bills received from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. We pay taxes to the corporation. But the development plan prepared by the corporation does not show Indiranagar as a residential zone. It is shown as an MIDC zone,” said Kotiwale.

We have requested the municipal commissioner to declare these areas as residential zones so that the citizens living here can benefit from the slum rehabilitation scheme in future.

Kotiwale also requested to register his objection as per the above subject for hearing.

