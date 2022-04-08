Navi Mumbai: Two held with Rs 1.8 crores MD powder in Belapur

The Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested two persons from Belapur and seized 1.5 kg of methaqualone powder worth Rs 1.8 crores. They had come to sell the contraband when police caught them. Police also seized the car in which they came to deliver the drugs.

The arrested accused were identified as Samsuddin Ajujullah Shaikh, 41, a resident of Kalamboli and Rajendra alias Baruku Maruti Pawar, 29, a resident of Panvel.

The crime branch officials had received a tip-off that they were coming to sell the methaqualone powder at Ekta Vihar bus stand near Uran phata along the Belapur-Uran road on March 30. The police laid a trap and when they came over there to deliver the contraband, police caught them with methaqualone.

According to police, when they searched, 900 grams of methaqualone powder was found with Shaikh and 650 grams of methaqualone with Pawar. “The police seized a total of 1.550 kg of methaqualone from both of them. The cost of the recovered contraband is around Rs 1.8 crores. In addition, the police also seized three mobile phones, cash and a car from them,” said Mengde, DCP (Crime). He added that the total recovered was worth Rs 1,85,27,100.

A case against them has been registered at CBD Belapur police station under sections 8 A and 22 A of the Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act 1985.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 06:15 PM IST