Navi Mumbai: Two held with banned Gutka worth Rs 8.93 lakh in Taloja

Representative Image | PTI

In a joint operation, the Crime Branch and Anti-Narcotic Cell of Navi Mumbai police arrested two people and seized banned gutkha worth Rs 8.93 lakhs last week. The banned gutkha and flavoured paan masala were brought in from other states to sell in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

The arrested accused were identified as Mohammed Hamza Khan, 26, a resident of Taloja, and Arfaan Siraj Ahmed Shaikh, 22.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid on August 20 at a shop located at sector 9 in Taloja phase one and found gutkha and flavoured paan masala. Police seized Rs 8,93,930 in banned gutkha and Rs 1,26,200 in cash from them.

Later, a case was registered at Taloja police station under sections 188, 272, 273, and 328 of the IPC and sections 26, 27, and 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.