Navi Mumbai: Two held for storing and selling palm wine in Kamothe

Kamothe police arrested two persons for allegedly storing and selling palm wine from a house in Khanda Gaon. The police also seized 60 liters of palm wine from the house.

Based on a tip-off, the Kamothe police carried out a raid at the house on Sunday and found 60 liters of fermented palm wines. Smita Jadhav, senior police inspector of Kamothe police station informed that the palm wine was being sold illegally in the area.

The arrested persons were identified as Ramesh Sattaya Pakala and Anjaya Ramaswami Godishela, both residents of Ramsheth Patil Chawl in Khanda Gaon.

“Both were supplying and selling the palm wine illegally. We found the palm wine was stored in a drum. The samples of palm wine have been sent to the laboratory at Kalina, Mumbai for testing,” added Senior PI Jadhav.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10:35 AM IST