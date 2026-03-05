Navi Mumbai: Transporters Protest At Kalamboli Over E Challans, Demand Parking Facilities For Heavy Vehicles First; Traffic Disrupted |

Traffic slowed briefly near Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai on Thursday morning after transporters staged a protest against fines imposed through the e challan system on vehicles parked along the highway. Bus operators and drivers of heavy vehicles gathered in large numbers, demanding that the authorities first provide adequate parking facilities before penalising vehicles.

The protest took place along the Shiv Panvel highway near Kalamboli Circle, an important route connecting Mumbai with the Navi Mumbai and Raigad region.

Highway Blockade Attempt Near Kalamboli Circle

According to Loksatta, the officials said that the protest began when transport organisations attempted to block the highway by parking buses and heavy vehicles near the McDonald's hotel in Kalamboli. The demonstration caused traffic movement in the area to slow for several minutes as vehicles began to queue up near the busy junction.

Commuters travelling through the Kalamboli Circle stretch experienced brief delays as the situation unfolded.

However, before the disruption could escalate into a major traffic jam, senior police officers rushed to the spot and initiated discussions with the protesters.

Police Intervention Restores Traffic

Kalamboli Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Kote, Traffic Department Senior Police Inspector Ajay Bhosale, and Kamothe Police Station Senior Police Inspector Vimal Bidve arrived at the protest site soon after the demonstration began.

The officers held discussions with representatives of the transport organisations and persuaded them to call off the blockade. Following the intervention, the protesters withdrew their vehicles and traffic movement on the highway was restored within a short time.

Police officials said the situation remained under control and no major law and order issues were reported.

Transporters Raise Concerns Over E Challan System

Transporters participating in the protest claimed that the e challan system was leading to arbitrary fines against drivers and vehicle owners. According to them, in several instances, large penalties are being issued even when drivers believe they have not committed any violation.

They also argued that authorities were penalising vehicles parked along highways despite the absence of designated parking spaces for buses and heavy vehicles.

Transport organisations said it was unfair to take action against drivers who had no choice but to halt their vehicles along the roadside due to the lack of authorised parking facilities.

Demand For Dedicated Parking Facilities

The protesters demanded that the government create proper parking lots for buses and heavy vehicles along major highways before strictly enforcing e challan penalties.

Transport organisations also warned that if their concerns are not addressed soon, they may organise larger protests across Maharashtra in the coming weeks.

