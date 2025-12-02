Navi Mumbai Transport: NMMT Bus Tracker App Down For 8 Days After ITMS Server Crash; Commuters Face Major Inconvenience

NMMT bus tracker app remains non-functional for eight days, leaving commuters without real-time updates | X - @NMMTonline

Navi Mumbai, Dec 02: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport’s (NMMT) real-time bus tracker app, which helps commuters check bus timings and locations, has been non-functional for the past eight days, causing severe inconvenience to daily passengers.

App Was Widely Used By Commuters

The app, launched a few years ago, provides live updates on all bus routes—showing where each bus is, when it will reach a stop and the expected travel time. Most commuters rely heavily on this feature. However, with the app abruptly shutting down a week ago, passengers have been left without any information on bus movements.

Commuters Forced To Wait Without Updates

With no updates available, commuters are forced to wait at bus stops for long durations, unsure of when their bus will arrive. Many have expressed frustration over the unnecessary delays and mental stress caused by the outage.

Passengers Demand Immediate Restoration

Passengers have urged NMMT to resolve the issue immediately and restore the app that has become essential for their daily travel.

NMMT Attributes Failure To ITMS Server Crash

Meanwhile, the transport body acknowledged the issue and attributed the malfunction to a sudden technical failure in the Integrated Transport Management System (ITMS) server of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT).

The failure is informed to have caused the temporary shutdown of the NMMT Bus Tracker App. As a result, passengers are currently unable to track buses or obtain real-time information about their locations through the app.

NMMT Issues Public Statement

“Due to an unexpected technical failure in our ITMS server, the NMMT Bus Tracker App is currently not operational. Our ITMS team is actively working with technical experts to restore the system at the earliest and ensure its safe, smooth functioning. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and assure all commuters that normal service will be reinstated very soon.” — Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport Administration

